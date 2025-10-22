Spurs unveil $10 million plan to transform former practice facility into community center

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced a $10 million investment to convert its former practice facility into the Spurs Impact Center, a multipurpose space dedicated to serving the local community.

According to a news release, the center will offer programs focused on workforce readiness, mental health and wellness, leadership development, arts and music, STEM education and more.

“Through intentional investment in community engagement and collaboration, the Spurs Impact Center will catalyze inclusive engagement efforts and cultivate service-driven leaders, allowing us to play a direct role in turning culture into change and creating a stronger future for San Antonio,” said Patricia Mejia, chief impact and inclusion officer at SS&E.

Spurs Impact Center rendering (Courtesy of Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

The transition makes the Spurs one of the first NBA teams to repurpose a practice facility into a community hub, according to the release.

The project, supported by funds raised through Spurs Give, began renovations in late 2024 and has hosted “intimate community visioning sessions to hear directly from the community.”

The release states that the Spurs Impact Center already opened its doors in a limited capacity to serve the community, hosting over 20 local educators for the Spurs Community Leadership Institute.

The first phase of renovations is expected to be complete this fall.

