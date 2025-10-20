Spurs celebrate start of the NBA season, announce new benefits for Frost Bank customers

Fans gather for the San Antonio Spurs' Season Tip-Off Event at the Rock at La Cantera on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Just days before entering its 53rd season in San Antonio, the Spurs hosted its official tipoff party Sunday afternoon.

Fans were invited to the Rock at La Cantera for merch giveaways, music and food. Spurs players were also at the event to sign autographs.

The event coincided with the announcement of a co-branded debit card between the San Antonio Spurs and Frost Bank which, according to a news release, will provide exclusive fan perks to new and existing checking account holders.

Frost Bank announced the Spurs x Frost Debit Card during the San Antonio Spurs Season Tip-off Event at the Rock at La Cantera on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (Frost Bank)

New and existing Frost Bank customers who sign up for the Spurs x Frost Debit Card will get access to discounted Spurs home games and discounts on merchandise at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the Frost Bank Center, the release said.

Cardholders will also receive access to the Frost Club during all Frost Bank Center events, including games and concerts, according to its website.

Frost Bank will also host giveaways for cardholders in good standing for prizes, the website states, including tickets to a game at the Frost Bank Center or to an I-35 series game at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Checking accounts at Frost Bank start at $8 per month, according to its website, with the opportunity to have the fee waived if customers meet certain criteria.

More information on the checking account can be found on Frost Bank’s website.

San Antonio will start the season on the road, facing the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Spurs’ home opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, against the Brooklyn Nets at the Frost Bank Center.

