More than 2,000 run in Wounded Warrior event despite heavy weekend rain

SAN ANTONIO – The rain hit hard in San Antonio last weekend, but it didn’t stop community members from showing up for an important cause, according to a press release.

More than 2,000 people waited through a weather delay to participate in the Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K, which was shortened to a “1K” due to potential lightning.

The event, held on Oct. 25 at Morgan’s Sports, raised over $200,000 for wounded veterans and their families, the press release said.

During the race, anyone who wanted to participate was invited to run and carry flags, weights or whatever was meaningful to them.

“It’s not about running or walking or 5Ks, it’s about carrying more than yourself – and carrying and honoring all those warriors and veterans who keep this country free," said Walt Piatt, CEO of Wounded Warrior Project and retired three-star Army general.

Piatt went on to say that the event’s high turnout was “powerful.”

Anthony Villarreal, a U.S. Marine Veteran who survived third-degree burns from Afghanistan and lives in San Antonio, encouraged everyone to try Carry Forward.

“There are plenty of people out here who want to support you and get to know you,” he said. “I really hope they build up enough courage to come out and try one of these events because I think it would change their lives.”

