Man sentenced to 38 years for fatal 2024 shooting of woman in apartment complex courtyard

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 38 years in prison after fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman in far west Bexar County, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Reynaldo Rios, who is accused of killing Angelina Hernandez, was sentenced in Bexar County’s 437th District Court.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on April 18, 2024, in the 10400 block of Shaenfield Road.

Hernandez was visiting a friend’s apartment and left after receiving a message to meet Rios in the courtyard near the pool area of her apartment.

Rios fatally shot Hernandez during the meetup outside her apartment complex, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. Rios fled the scene after the shooting.

Authorities sought public help through San Antonio Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect. Shortly after, the release states Rios turned himself in.

Rios provided a statement saying he met with Hernandez because he owed her money and claimed he acted out of fear during their encounter, the district attorney’s office said.

