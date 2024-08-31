SAPD searching for person who shot, killed woman in courtyard of apartment complex

Hernandez was found shot in the courtyard area and ended up dying from her injuries.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who shot and killed a 25-year-old woman in far West Bexar County.

The shooting happened around 12:56 a.m. on April 18, 2024, in the 10400 block of Shaenfield Road.

Angel Hernandez, 25, was visiting a friend’s apartment and left after receiving a message to meet an unknown person in a courtyard near the pool area of the apartment.

Police said Hernandez was found shot in the courtyard and ended up dying from her injuries.

Security footage shows a blue Dodge Charger stopping at the apartment complex’s back gate. A man wearing a red hoodie is seen exiting the vehicle and jumping over the gate, according to police.

After Hernandez was shot, the man in the red hoodie was seen running away from the apartment complex, police said.

Picture of a blue Dodge Charger spotted at the crime scene. (Copyright 2024 by Crime Stoppers - All rights reserved.)

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.