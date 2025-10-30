Over 1.4 million Ford vehicles recalled due to rearview camera malfunction

(Carolyn Kaster, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular automakers are recalling specific models due to potential safety risks.

Brands such as Ford, Tesla, and General Motors are recalling vehicles that may pose a danger to consumers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Approximately 24,238 Jeep Wrangler 4XE Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) vehicles are being pulled because a software error may cause a loss of drive power.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the recall.

The NHTSA said the remedy is still under development. Notification letters will be sent on Nov. 25.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) associated with this recall are now searchable in the NHTSA database.

The company’s recall number is A7C.

You can find the recall information here.

Chrysler

Chrysler is recalling approximately 291,664 of its Ram ProMaster vehicles because the radiator fan may overheat, posing a fire risk.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the recall.

The NHTSA stated that the remedy is currently under development.

Notification letters explaining the safety risk will be mailed on Nov. 20, and additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available.

VINs involved in the recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

The number for this recall is 67C, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Owners with questions about these recalls can contact Chrysler’s customer service line at 800-853-1403.

Tesla

The company is recalling approximately 63,619 of its 2024-2026 Cybertruck vehicles with outdated software because the parking lights may be too bright.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) update to fix the software for free.

Notification letters will be sent on Dec. 13, the NHTSA said.

Tesla’s number for the recall is SB-25-00-008.

You can find the recall information here.

Tesla is also recalling around 12,963 of its 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles because certain parts may fail, potentially causing a loss of drive power.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Tesla Service will replace the affected parts at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Dec. 9.

Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-25-16-005.

You can find the recall information here.

Owners with questions about these recalls can call Tesla’s customer service line at 1-877-798-3752.

Ford

Ford is recalling more than 1.4 million vehicles due to an issue with the rearview camera not displaying properly.

The NHTSA said affected models include the following:

2015

Explorer

Lincoln MKT

Lincoln MKZ

2015-2016

C-Max

Escape

Taurus

2016

Fusion

2015-2019

Flex

2018-2019

Taurus

2019

Lincoln MKT

Fiesta

2020

Mustang

Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview cameras as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Interim letters will be mailed in October, and additional letters will be sent once a final remedy is available around June 2026.

VINs involved in the recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SA9.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 43,438 of the company’s vehicles are being recalled because a software error may prevent the pedestrian warning sound from functioning at certain speeds.

Affected models include the 2024-2026 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid and the 2025 Explorer Hybrid police vehicles, the NHTSA said.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The affected software will be updated by a dealer or through an OTA update for free.

Notification letters will be mailed on Nov. 10, the NHTSA said. Ford’s number for this recall is 25SA2.

VINs involved in the recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

You can find the recall information here.

Approximately 13,451 of Ford’s 2020 Escape vehicles are being recalled because the brakes may malfunction, causing the driver to apply more brake force and increasing the risk of a crash.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will replace the front brake pads for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed this month, the NHTSA said.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable in the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 21C31. This is an expansion of a previous recall under NHTSA number 21V922.

You can find the recall information here.

Owners with questions about these recalls can contact Ford’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332.

General Motors

GM is recalling around 22,914 vehicles because one or more tires could experience partial or full tread detachment, according to the NHTSA.

Affected models include the 2025-2026 Cadillac Optic and 2025-2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV vehicles that have 21-inch Continental all-season tires.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will inspect all four tires and replace as necessary.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Dec. 1. VINs involved in this recall are now searchable in the NHTSA database.

GM’s number for this recall is N252525030.

Owners with questions can contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020.

You can find the recall information here.