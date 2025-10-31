San Antonio, Schertz police share tips for Halloween safety

SAN ANTONIO – A scare this week in Schertz has law enforcement urging parents to keep an extra close eye on their kids, especially on Halloween.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl was walking in the 1500 block of Red Cedar Cove when she was approached by a man she did not know, according to Schertz police.

Officers told KSAT the stranger tried to convince her to walk with him. The girl was able to get to a neighbor’s house for help.

Schertz police said as of Thursday, there is no update on the investigation.

With all the costumes and face painting that come with Halloween, Schertz and San Antonio police want parents to make sure they are hypervigilant with all safety tips.

“Plan your route. Stick to well-lit streets in familiar neighborhoods. Be visible,” Schertz officer Anna Kraft said. “Carry flashlights, glow sticks or add some type of reflective to the costumes.”

Kraft said by knowing what streets or neighborhoods you plan to go trick-or-treating at ahead of time, you already know if there are sidewalks, streetlights and homes that may have dogs.

San Antonio police officer Emily Garvin said staying in your own neighborhood can provide some sense of security.

“We’d like to encourage, you know, kids to trick-or-treat wherever they do live,” Garvin said. “That way, in case they do get lost, they’re familiar with the locations and they can go ahead and head home.”

Knowing where you are going ahead of time also means you know what area to look at on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry. You enter an address, and it provides public information on registered offenders in that area.

Another tip both Garvin and Kraft shared is for Halloween revelers to travel in groups and to take a picture of their respective groups before heading out, and if possible, even during the outing.

“Take pictures of the children prior to them going trick-or-treating, so in case they do get lost, parents can show police what the child was last wearing,” Garvin said.

She and Kraft said pictures will help you see if someone, be it an adult or a child, has attached themselves to your group.

Garvin even advised doing a little roll call after stopping at a house to count the kids in your party. She said regular stops will allow you to make sure you have all the kids you started out with.

Garvin and Kraft also said to avoid homes that do not have the porch light on.

Another tip for parents addresses kids going up to the doors of homes they are stopping by.

“Parents don’t usually think about when kids go and knock on someone’s door. Take a few steps back, so that way they’re not hit by the door,” Garvin said. “If the person does come out and isn’t giving candy, at least the child is closer to their parent.”

The officers also stress that parents should not let their children go too far, and if the groups happen to encounter aggressive dogs, not to provoke them or step to them. Both said to call police.

Garvin said San Antonio Police Department officers will be carrying out their patrols and will be visible to help the city feel safe as they celebrate Halloween.

Below are additional safety tips offered by Schertz and SAPD:

Wear costumes that are bright or reflective

Make sure costumes fit properly, you can see properly and you can move freely

Take a flashlight

Stay visible, walk on the sidewalks and use crosswalks

Know your location

Be mindful of other people’s property

Don’t eat candy until it’s inspected

If you see something, say something

Read also: