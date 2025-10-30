Schertz police warn residents after report of ‘suspicious’ male who approached 10-year-old girl

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is warning residents of a “suspicious” male who approached a 10-year-old girl.

Officers responded to the report around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Red Cedar Cove. Police said a male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans attempted to persuade the girl to walk with him.

The girl was unfamiliar with the man and went to a neighbor’s house to seek help, police said.

“While this incident appears to be isolated, it serves as a reminder of ‘Stranger Danger’ and highlights an important conversation that parents need to have with their children,” police said.

People who live in the area and have security cameras are asked to check their footage. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Schertz police at 210-619-1200.

The investigation is ongoing.

