Local, international artists celebrate loved ones in Día de los Muertos celebration at Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – The spirit of Día de los Muertos filled The Pearl district Saturday morning as visitors explored a collection of vibrant ofrendas and art installations honoring the memory of departed loved ones.

The celebration, which runs through November 2, features carefully crafted altars, art pieces, and performances spread throughout the historic Pearl campus.

Local artists transformed the space with meaningful tributes to those who have passed.

The celebration at The Pearl features multiple installation locations, including:

Pearl Park: Two large-scale alebrijes by artist Mauro de la Tierra

Cellars Pavilion: Regina Moya’s four catrinas and Otto’s Ofrenda, alongside Martha Martinez’s Amor Ofrenda

Shade Structure near Boiler House: Regina Moya’s Tzompantli Wall featuring decorated skulls on ivy

Parkito: A community ofrenda by the Consulado General de México en San Antonio, complemented by children’s art activities at Rincon de Alebrije

Pilot Building: A collaborative space featuring Maria and Manola’s ofrenda and EfedeFroy’s Pa’lante Mural

Botika Patio: Anthony Quintanilla’s interactive community altar installation, where visitors can contribute photos of their loved ones

The event includes live performances by mariachi groups and roaming entertainers, adding to the festive atmosphere that honors both tradition and remembrance.

Dia de los Muertos celebrations at The Pearl will conclude on November 2, marking the traditional end of the holiday.