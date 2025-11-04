Blood donors can help the San Antonio Food Bank feed families

SAN ANTONIO – If you’d like to fight hunger and save lives in San Antonio, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has a way to make your impact count.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 4, those who donate blood at the center can give all or part of their donor reward points to the San Antonio Food Bank, a news release said.

Recommended Videos

The Double Your Impact Campaign will run from now until the end of the year.

Any or all points can be donated via the online store, the center said.

One hundred donor reward points will provide meals to families in need across the San Antonio area.

On average, the San Antonio Food Bank serves around 105,000 people each week.

The number is expected to increase, both due to the upcoming holiday season and the cutback on SNAP benefits, the center states.

When KSAT spoke to the San Antonio Food Bank on Saturday, they estimated around 286,000 people in the area rely on SNAP benefits every month, making this impact more timely.

The center is expected to host events around the San Antonio area this month, where you can win prizes, like an H-E-B gift card.

You can schedule an appointment here.

Read more on KSAT: