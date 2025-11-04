San Antonio nonprofit, downtown church unite to provide free meals during government shutdown

SAN ANTONIO – Are you affected by the government shutdown? Here’s how you can get a free hot lunch in downtown San Antonio.

Corazon Ministries is partnering with Travis Park United Methodist Church to provide these meals through Friday, Nov. 7. Lunch is available “to-go” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families impacted by the government shutdown can walk up or drive up to the church office doors on Travis Street. If you’re driving, park in front, turn on your hazards and have your ID ready.

>> Where San Antonians affected by government shutdown can receive assistance

Cynthia Engstrom, the lead pastor at Travis Park Church, said their volunteers had no hesitation in lending a hand.

“It was a no-brainer,” Engstrom said. It was ‘let’s just get together and make this happen.’"

Morgan Handley, the vice president of programs at Corazon Ministries, said her team hasn’t received additional funding to cover this support, but they’re making it work to help families who are most vulnerable right now.

“There’s a need and we want to serve it,” Handley said. “Anybody and everybody is welcome.”

Corazon Ministries is asking people to RSVP, if possible, before coming to lunch. You can click here to do so.

