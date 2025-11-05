KSAT Connect photos show Beaver Supermoon lighting up San Antonio 🌕

SAN ANTONIO – Viewers shared photos to KSAT Connect showing the Beaver Supermoon lighting up San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Beaver Supermoon is the biggest and brightest full moon of the year. It reached its peak fullness at 7:19 a.m. on Wednesday but will still be visible just after sunset.

The name stems from Native American tribes and early European settlers observing that beavers were especially active during this season, preparing their dams and lodges for the winter freeze.

Check out these photos viewers shared of the Beaver Supermoon:

