Local News

KSAT Connect photos show Beaver Supermoon lighting up San Antonio 🌕

The Beaver Supermoon is the biggest and brightest full moon of the year

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Beaver Supermoon (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Viewers shared photos to KSAT Connect showing the Beaver Supermoon lighting up San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Beaver Supermoon is the biggest and brightest full moon of the year. It reached its peak fullness at 7:19 a.m. on Wednesday but will still be visible just after sunset.

The name stems from Native American tribes and early European settlers observing that beavers were especially active during this season, preparing their dams and lodges for the winter freeze.

Check out these photos viewers shared of the Beaver Supermoon:

Beaver moon
Patrick

Beaver moon

0
Main/Military Plaza
Super Moon
Tina

Super Moon

0
Far North Central
The Moon is super bright tonight. How bright is it? It's so bright that I'm seeing shadows. Take a look at the shadows from the trees. Wow!
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

The Moon is super bright tonight. How bright is it? It's so bright that I'm seeing shadows. Take a look at the shadows from the trees. Wow!

0
Stone Oak

