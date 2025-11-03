November’s Beaver Supermoon peaks Wednesday🌕

SAN ANTONIO – Mark your calendars for Nov. 5, 2025, because the Beaver Supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, will light up the night sky over San Antonio — and across the globe.

When to see the Beaver Supermoon

The Beaver Supermoon will reach its peak fullness on Wednesday at 7:19 a.m. CT. However, it will still appear nearly full the night before and after, so there’s plenty of time to catch a glimpse.

To get the best view of the Beaver Supermoon, head outside just after sunset on Nov. 5.

The moon will rise on the eastern horizon, glowing with a warm, orange hue as it ascends into the night sky. The sight will be particularly striking, so make sure to have your camera ready!

Why it’s impressive

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. This makes the moon appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

While there are several full moons each year, not all are supermoons.

The Beaver Supermoon on Nov. 5 is particularly special because it will be the closest full moon to Earth in 2025, making it the most luminous and largest-looking moon of the year.

Tradition

This is the traditional name for the full moon in November.

Native American tribes and early European settlers observed that beavers were especially active during this time, preparing their dams and lodges for the winter freeze.

The name honors this seasonal behavior.

