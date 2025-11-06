SA International Airport not seeing significant TSA delays as government shutdown intensifies travel woes

SAN ANTONIO – The ripple effects of the government shutdown are intensifying ahead of the holidays.

The scene at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport over the weekend had officials warning travelers to arrive early, as getting through security could take up to three hours.

Video circulating on social media shows a sea of people outside the airport doors and inside, all reportedly waiting to go through the TSA checkpoint lines.

It is reported that fewer TSA agents than usual are working at the airport due to the government shutdown.

But so far, things have been moving smoothly at San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

Navit Malhi, who was making a connecting flight at SAT, said she was concerned about the long checkpoint lines.

“I dealt with a delay on my way here because of the government shutdown, and if it wasn’t for a work trip, I probably wouldn’t have come,” she said.

Malhi said she was reassured by her Uber driver that the wait time at SAT would be pretty quick.

“He said it’s usually clear,” she repeated. “I’m happy to see this TSA line. If I saw it going out {the door} I probably would have rebooked my flight.”

San Antonio resident Artur Nosowicz said he heard about what happened in Houston and was not taking any chances with his travel plans Wednesday.

“That’s why I’m three hours before my flight takes off. That’s why I’m here,” he said.

As of Wednesday, the government shutdown is now the longest in history at 36 days.

Federal workers, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers, are still not receiving their pay.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said that until the shutdown is resolved, travel issues will continue.

“Because of that, we have seen staffing pressures throughout our airspace. Those who travel will see that we’ve had more delays. We’ve had more cancellations, Duffy said. “We do not want to see disruptions.”

Duffy’s acknowledgements come just as the Trump administration announced it will reduce traffic at 40 “high-volume” airports across the nation starting Friday if the shutdown continues.

Nosowicz said that with delays already happening, he has canceled his holiday travel plans.

He said that two years of air travel forced his family to sleep in an airport for two days, and they were only offered blankets to sleep on.

“I was planning to visit my parents in Detroit. Now, I’m not. I’m avoiding it,” Nosowicz said. “I don’t want to spend three days or something like that (if flights get delayed).

