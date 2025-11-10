‘We’re just heartbroken’: Mother and daughter reflect on devastating apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are working to figure out how a fire began that destroyed an entire apartment building on the Northwest Side.

The fire started around 3 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of USAA Boulevard. Sixteen apartment units were impacted; of those, nine of the units were being rented at the time. The entire building is a total loss.

The fire department estimates around 20 people are displaced. Manuela Lopez and her 11-year-old daughter, Eva, are two of the people who lost everything in the fire.

“Everything’s been like pretty rough, considering literally everything was destroyed and there were so many memories in that house and lots of stuff that reminded me of things I love,” Eva Lopez said.

Eva was at school when the fire started. Manuela picked her up and when they were able to go inside their apartment, they found all of their belongings were ruined from the water damage, the collapsed roof and the ashes from the fire.

“We’re just heartbroken,” Manuela Lopez said. “Everything has been extremely overwhelming for both of us and completely devastating, we lost everything.”

The apartment complex, Avistar on the Boulevard, is working with families to get them into a new apartment unit but Manuela said the complex told her it could be about a week before they get the keys.

“Groceries would be one of the main things that we would need to get and since my daughter lost everything , well both of us lost everything but I’m more concerned for her at the moment, she would need socks, clothes, undergarments,” Manuela Lopez said.

They are staying with nearby family in the meantime but are hopeful they’ll be able to move into a new apartment on Friday.

