Person treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys Northwest Side apartment building, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed an apartment building on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on Friday in the 5100 block of USAA Boulevard near Huebner Road.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington told reporters that the fire started on an upstairs balcony and quickly spread to the attic.

Sixteen units inside the apartment building were affected by the flames, Arrington said. He added that nine apartments had residents inside at the time.

The fire department stated that all residents were accounted for, and no major injuries were reported. However, Arrington said the building is a total loss.

He said around 18 to 20 displaced residents are being put in contact with the American Red Cross.

The majority of the flames have been extinguished, according to Arrington. Firefighters are still working to put out some hot spots.

USAA Boulevard is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Approximately 100 firefighters responded to the fire.