Northwest Side apartment fire displaces 9 families, destroys important belongings

SAN ANTONIO – Nine families are displaced after a fire on the Northwest Side damaged an apartment building.

The fire began on a second-floor balcony Friday afternoon at the Avistar on the Boulevard apartment complex located in the 5100 block of USAA Boulevard, according to SAFD.

Everyone made it out of the building alive, and there were no serious injuries. However, residents like Jose Carreno are still searching for possessions left behind.

Aftermath of a Northwest Side apartment fire. (KSAT 12)

“When I saw the fire truck, I stepped outside and the officer told me there’s fire, get out,” Carreno said. “First thing I did was grab my dog.”

Carreno grabbed his dog, but was not able to get hold of the family cat. He believes the cat made it out of the building, but is not sure where she is.

He said the black cat has lived with the family for five years and is named Marlo.

In addition to his missing cat, the roof of the apartment building collapsed on his son’s room. Thankfully, they all got out just before the roof caved in.

Aftermath of a Northwest Side apartment fire. (KSAT 12)

“In his room, everything just came down,” Carreno said. “He couldn’t get anything.”

His son’s belongings were ruined along with paperwork, documents and appliances.

“Social security cards, birth certificates, wedding license, real important documents,” Carreno said. “Washer, dryer, TVs, PlayStation 5s, sofa, dining room set.”

Aftermath of a Northwest Side apartment fire. (KSAT 12)

So many items were lost, but a community was re-established from the damage.

Carreno said multiple of his neighbors have stepped in to help him and his family.

The apartment complex found a new unit for him, Carreno said, and is hopeful he can move in on Monday.

In the meantime, he is staying in a hotel as the Red Cross assists families displaced by the fire.

