SAPD: Intoxicated woman arrested after crashing into off-duty law enforcement officer’s vehicle in west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman believed to be intoxicated has been arrested for allegedly hitting an off-duty law enforcement officer’s vehicle in west Bexar County, according to police.

The crash happened just after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 151 near Wiseman Boulevard and Rogers Road.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said the law enforcement officer, a 37-year-old man, was heading northwest when the woman struck his vehicle.

The woman, 22, had been swerving in and out of several lanes before the crash, SAPD said. She was also found to be intoxicated, police stated.

SAPD said the woman was later taken into custody on an unspecified charge.

The stretch of Highway 151 near the crash was closed for several hours Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

Neither the officer nor the woman was seriously injured.

It is currently unclear which law enforcement agency the officer is employed by or whether he was in a marked vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT