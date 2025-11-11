‘There’s lot of us that really need help’: Hill Country families line up early for food drive

KERRVILLE, Texas – On Monday morning, hours before Light on the Hill began distributing food to families, a line of cars that stretched a mile long started lining up as early as midnight.

“I got here at 4:20 (a.m.),” said Lynne R., one of the people in line. “We get everything. You get breads, meat, vegetables, fruits — lots of vegetables and fruits. It is very, very helpful. There’s a lot of us that really need help, and this is usually what helps us out when we can’t get food another way.”

Organizers at Light on the Hill teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to distribute nearly 36,000 pounds of food for a mega food drive. Outreach Director Beth Palmer says need has been climbing for the community.

“There are several food pantries that are all partners with the San Antonio Food Bank, and strategically, there’s someplace you can go in Kerr County every day of the week and be able to get food assistance,” she said.

John Stanley, a food recipient, said demand has been rising for months due to the July 4 floods and missing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“I’ve known them to show up as early as 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., getting in line, and it can be 100 or more families,” he said. “There are a lot of low-income families in the area, and these food pantries are struggling to keep up, but they’re helping a lot of people.”

Students from Stevens High School were among the volunteers filling and handing out produce, working to keep the line moving.

“We’ve been bagging produce — carrots, jalapeños, all that stuff — getting ready to hand them out to the cars right now,” one student said.

Organizers said they are always seeking volunteers and donations to meet rising need. For information on volunteer opportunities or future distributions, contact Light on the Hill or visit the San Antonio Food Bank website.

Read also: