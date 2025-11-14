Texas Game Wardens recover body of man in Elmendorf Lake accused of fleeing from officers, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Game Wardens pulled a man’s body from Elmendorf Lake, who was accused of fleeing from officers on Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers attempted to stop the man for a traffic violation around 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Commerce Street, located on the West Side.

In a news conference, SAPD said the man had been riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.

According to police, the man fled, and the officers later lost sight of him. Additional officers then responded and searched the area.

While searching around Elmendorf Lake, SAPD said its officers found the man struggling in the water.

An officer, as well as San Antonio Fire Department personnel, attempted to rescue the man from the water but were unsuccessful.

Texas Game Wardens were eventually able to pull the man’s body from the lake, police stated.

San Antonio police investigating a drowning on the West Side on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (KSAT)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.