Veterans distribute more than 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to San Antonio community

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran service and volunteer organization distributed more than 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need in northwest San Antonio on Saturday, according to a news release.

The Travis Manion Foundation collaborated with The Mission Continues San Antonio Platoon for the event, which took place at Canon Oak Towers, located at 7461 Callaghan Road, just west of the Interstate 10 and Loop 410 interchange.

San Antonio Platoons said the event serves as an opportunity to help veterans, families, students, and service-minded neighbors who are fighting food insecurity.

The event also celebrated “the giving spirit of veterans and their commitment to their communities,” The Mission Continues said in the release.

