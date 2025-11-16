Veterans distribute more than 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to San Antonio community The veterans volunteered Saturday at Canon Oak Towers on the Northwest Side The Mission Continues San Antonio Platoon distributed more than 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need in San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Courtesy of TMC San Antonio Platoon) SAN ANTONIO – A veteran service and volunteer organization distributed more than 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need in northwest San Antonio on Saturday, according to a news release.
The Travis Manion Foundation collaborated with The Mission Continues San Antonio Platoon for the event, which took place at Canon Oak Towers, located at 7461 Callaghan Road, just west of the Interstate 10 and Loop 410 interchange.
San Antonio Platoons said the event serves as an opportunity to help veterans, families, students, and service-minded neighbors who are fighting food insecurity.
The event also celebrated “the giving spirit of veterans and their commitment to their communities,” The Mission Continues said in the release.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:56 Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge Muggy & warm, and all eyes on next week’s storm chance ▶ 1:06 Muggy & warm, and all eyes on next week’s storm chance Police union leader wants SAPD Chief McManus out over ‘knee-jerk’ reactions ▶ 1:50 Police union leader wants SAPD Chief McManus out over ‘knee-jerk’ reactions KSAT helps woman facing code violation over illegally dumped tires ▶ 1:10 KSAT helps woman facing code violation over illegally dumped tires Are feral pigs coming to a neighborhood near you? Texas A&M expert weighs potential causes ▶ 1:22 Are feral pigs coming to a neighborhood near you? Texas A&M expert weighs potential causes Judge ordered newborn removed from parents before CPS was notified, prompting backlash ▶ 1:45 Judge ordered newborn removed from parents before CPS was notified, prompting backlash Neighborhood fights for speed bumps after 70-year-old woman hit, killed on her front porch ▶ 0:47 Neighborhood fights for speed bumps after 70-year-old woman hit, killed on her front porch Knowing the symptoms and when to see a doctor can help in the fight against ovarian cancer ▶ 1:09 Knowing the symptoms and when to see a doctor can help in the fight against ovarian cancer Blue Origin launches landmark Mars mission ▶ 0:37 Blue Origin launches landmark Mars mission Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium ▶ 1:04 Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium Whooping cough cases on the rise across Texas, including in San Antonio ▶ 1:22 Whooping cough cases on the rise across Texas, including in San Antonio KSAT’s Japhanie Gray takes on VIA’s celebrity bus operator competition during annual ‘roadeo’ ▶ 1:48 KSAT’s Japhanie Gray takes on VIA’s celebrity bus operator competition during annual ‘roadeo’ Mapping the dozens of data centers in San Antonio ▶ 0:51 Mapping the dozens of data centers in San Antonio San Antonio man searching for hero couple who helped save his life during heart attack ▶ 1:10 San Antonio man searching for hero couple who helped save his life during heart attack US Mints its last penny ▶ 1:17 US Mints its last penny WATCH- Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to answer questions about his alleged relationship with staffer ▶ 2:54 WATCH- Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to answer questions about his alleged relationship with staffer 9 families sue Camp Mystic after deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:16 9 families sue Camp Mystic after deadly July 4 floods Have you seen him? Police seek man seen strangling kitten on surveillance video ▶ 0:48 Have you seen him? Police seek man seen strangling kitten on surveillance video Veterans in San Antonio find healing, community through free golf program ▶ 1:21 Veterans in San Antonio find healing, community through free golf program State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County ▶ 0:59 State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop ▶ 1:10 Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty ▶ 1:45 Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond ▶ 0:27 Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page ▶ 1:23 San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim Previous photo Next photo