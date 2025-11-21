Battle of Flowers Foundation announces $1 million endowment to boost educational programs

FILE - A ranger patrols the ground of the Alamo in San Antonio, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Foundation will announce a $1 million endowment gift from The Mays Family Foundation on Friday, which is Alamo Day.

The funding will ensure the long-term viability of the foundation’s mission to preserve the traditions of Texas and San Antonio by sustaining the Battle of Flowers Association, according to a news release.

“This funding stream will be used for expanding scholarship opportunities and teacher training, support educational programs with “Day at the Alamo” and Texas History Museum field trips, and protect the organization’s legacy," the release states.

On Friday, 900 students from across Texas will participate in School Day at the Alamo, an event supported by the Battle of Flowers Foundation.

The event will take place at the Alamo Plaza de Valero, located at 300 Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio.