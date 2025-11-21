City forms new committee to address senior citizen abuse, exploitation

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are taking significant steps to combat the alarming rates of senior citizen abuse and exploitation.

Bexar County is second in the state for high abuse and exploitation numbers, just behind Harris County, which is roughly twice the size.

Just days ago, KSAT reported on a new Bexar County center to support those seniors.

On the same day, the city announced the formation of a new elder abuse subcommittee, headed by District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears and District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.

“My sweet mother-in-law, we were very close. She called me one day and she said, ‘Hey, I need you to take me to Western Union. I’ve got to get some money to this person.’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And it was one of those scam emails,” Spears said.

Spears said many seniors don’t have family to look out for them, and that’s her biggest concern.

Abuse and exploitation of senior citizens is rampant in Bexar County. Last year, Adult Protective Services confirmed almost 5,400 cases of elder abuse or neglect in the county.

Spears’ personal understanding of the issue is why she wanted to co-chair the city’s new subcommittee on elder abuse and exploitation.

It’s already focusing on education.

“It was our elder fraud abuse seminar at our senior center. And we had an assistant DA come in and talk to our seniors about these are the signs. They feel much better equipped at it, at identifying the red flags,” Spears said.

The subcommittee is also focusing on educating people across the region who, they say, need to be on the lookout for senior abuse.

“I think it’s important to look at caregivers. We are trying to make sure that our medical community is aware and sees the signs, and of course, our law enforcement,” Spears said.

She has also commissioned the city’s first study on the needs of senior citizens.

“It’s also going to look at actual physical abuse as well,” she said.

Family Violence Prevention Services runs the Battered Women’s Shelter and confirmed a wing specifically for senior citizens has been added to the shelter.

“What else is sad is often we see this within family structures. We will see caregivers using fraud and scamming the elderly. So we’re hoping that we can impact that and make a difference,” Spears said.

The city is not the only entity taking notice of the rampant issue.

Spears said she saw KSAT’s story earlier this week about the county’s new center for elder exploitation, which will be called the Senior Justice Assessment Center.

“It’s very affirming that we are listening to our residents and that we’re seeing something that needs to be fixed and there’s a willingness to work together and do this,” Spears said.

She hopes the city and county can collaborate to close gaps and keep seniors far safer.

In a message to seniors themselves, Spears is asking them to report abuse or exploitation.

“We want them to really know that they should reach out to us, that they’re never bothering us, that it helps us become more informed about. The scams on the rise,” she said.

Anyone can report elder abuse to the Department of Family Protective Services by calling 800-252-5400 or visiting the website.