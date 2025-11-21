Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Investigators say UPS plane serviced in SA before crashing in Kentucky, killing 14, had cracks in engine mount
Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio
Teens exchanging guns post-crime pose new challenge for Bexar County law enforcement
SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site

Local News

Drivers can expect 2 weekend construction closures along Loop 1604 this weekend

Closures set for 1604 near La Cantera and US 281 near Stone Oak

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

The main lanes of the Loop 1604 at Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side will be shut down this weekend as TxDOT continues construction work on the massive expansion project in the area. (Photo Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation.)

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far North Side and Northwest Side will have to prepare for some weekend closures.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will require closures for bridge construction on the far NW Side near The Rim and La Cantera for the following areas.

Recommended Videos

(US HWY 281 AT LOOP 1604) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Loop 1604 West main lanes from the Lockhill Selma exit ramp to the interchange
  • Loop 1604 West frontage road at the interchange
  • I-10 East frontage road north of the interchange

This weekend closure is expected from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, through 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, weather permitting.

Loop 1604 at Highway 281 weekend closure Friday into Saturday morning

Drivers on the far North Side will also see a round of construction closures. TxDOT is closing parts of the interchange for bridge widening. These closures are (map below):

(US HWY 281 AT LOOP 1604) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • US 281 North and South main lanes at the Loop 1604 intersection
  • US 281 North frontage road at the Loop 1604 intersection
  • Loop 1604 West main lanes from Gold Canyon Road to the US 281 interchange

The closures are expected from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, through 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, weather permitting.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos