Drivers can expect 2 weekend construction closures along Loop 1604 this weekend

(Photo Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation.)

The main lanes of the Loop 1604 at Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side will be shut down this weekend as TxDOT continues construction work on the massive expansion project in the area.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far North Side and Northwest Side will have to prepare for some weekend closures.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will require closures for bridge construction on the far NW Side near The Rim and La Cantera for the following areas.

Recommended Videos

(US HWY 281 AT LOOP 1604) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Loop 1604 West main lanes from the Lockhill Selma exit ramp to the interchange

Loop 1604 West frontage road at the interchange

I-10 East frontage road north of the interchange

This weekend closure is expected from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, through 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, weather permitting.

Loop 1604 at Highway 281 weekend closure Friday into Saturday morning

Drivers on the far North Side will also see a round of construction closures. TxDOT is closing parts of the interchange for bridge widening. These closures are (map below):

(US HWY 281 AT LOOP 1604) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

US 281 North and South main lanes at the Loop 1604 intersection

US 281 North frontage road at the Loop 1604 intersection

Loop 1604 West main lanes from Gold Canyon Road to the US 281 interchange

The closures are expected from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, through 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, weather permitting.

Read more: