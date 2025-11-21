Drivers can expect 2 weekend construction closures along Loop 1604 this weekend Closures set for 1604 near La Cantera and US 281 near Stone Oak The main lanes of the Loop 1604 at Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side will be shut down this weekend as TxDOT continues construction work on the massive expansion project in the area. (Photo Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation.) SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far North Side and Northwest Side will have to prepare for some weekend closures.
As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will require closures for bridge construction on the far NW Side near The Rim and La Cantera for the following areas.
(US HWY 281 AT LOOP 1604) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Loop 1604 West main lanes from the Lockhill Selma exit ramp to the interchange Loop 1604 West frontage road at the interchange I-10 East frontage road north of the interchange
This weekend closure is expected from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, through 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, weather permitting.
Loop 1604 at Highway 281 weekend closure Friday into Saturday morning
Drivers on the far North Side will also see a round of construction closures. TxDOT is closing parts of the interchange for bridge widening. These closures are (map below):
(US HWY 281 AT LOOP 1604) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) US 281 North and South main lanes at the Loop 1604 intersection US 281 North frontage road at the Loop 1604 intersection Loop 1604 West main lanes from Gold Canyon Road to the US 281 interchange
The closures are expected from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, through 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, weather permitting.
Read more:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club ▶ 1:37 Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear ▶ 1:07 San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek ▶ 1:50 SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later ▶ 1:29 Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 ▶ 1:04 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders ▶ 1:34 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash ▶ 1:13 Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 1:30 Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? ▶ 1:15 A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving ▶ 0:15 Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability ▶ 1:20 New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight ▶ 1:22 Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says ▶ 0:53 Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ ▶ 0:41 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters ▶ 1:21 Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant ▶ 0:18 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 ▶ 1:40 Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time ▶ 1:14 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run ▶ 1:23 Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night ▶ 0:55 What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights ▶ 1:33 Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal ▶ 1:04 Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s congressional run emphasizes bipartisanship, rural concerns ▶ 1:48 Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s congressional run emphasizes bipartisanship, rural concerns Amazon Prime Air drone delivery now live in San Antonio ▶ 0:25 Amazon Prime Air drone delivery now live in San Antonio FBI, Homeland Security among agencies in Sunday’s ‘court-authorized activity,’ officials say ▶ 0:42 FBI, Homeland Security among agencies in Sunday’s ‘court-authorized activity,’ officials say Previous photo Next photo