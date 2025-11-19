Waymo self-driving cars will soon go fully autonomous in San Antonio, company says

SAN ANTONIO – Waymo vehicles will soon operate fully autonomously in San Antonio and other cities in the United States, according to a statement from a tech company.

The company said it will introduce fully autonomous cars in five new cities, including San Antonio, in the coming weeks. The service rollout began Tuesday in Miami.

An exact date for rollout in San Antonio is unclear.

The company said that when bringing its technology to a new city, it identifies unique local characteristics, refines the AI to accommodate any nuances and compares its driving performance against a certain, proven baseline.

“We are committed to bringing policymakers, regulators, safety officials, and community partners on the journey with us so they can have a thorough understanding of how our technology works and the benefits it can provide their communities,” the company said in a statement. “We engage in continuous, constructive dialogue and work with local stakeholders and residents to actively listen, learn, and serve their transportation needs.”

The other cities that will soon be experiencing the fully autonomous cars are Houston, Dallas and Orlando.

After that, Waymo is expected to introduce the cars to the rest of the U.S. in the coming year.

The cars, with people in the driver’s seat, have already been present on San Antonio’s roadways since late May for mapping and early testing, according to Chris Bonelli, a product communications manager at Waymo.

Bonelli said the company will store, charge, maintain and clean vehicles at a forthcoming operations facility in San Antonio.

“As our fleet remains small, we are using temporary facilities, but will look to grow our infrastructure as the fleet scales ahead of public passenger service,” Bonelli said.

The company said it is committed to keeping users safe while also delivering high driving performance.

Waymo reported that its cars are involved in 11 times fewer serious injury collisions than human drivers.

“The future of transportation is accelerating, and we are driving it forward with a commitment to quality and safety,” Waymo said.

KSAT has reached out to the company for additional comment on the planned rollout.

