TxDOT officially opens 2 new flyover ramps on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) opened two new flyover ramps on the Northwest Side.

The agency said that the ramps would facilitate easier connections for drivers traveling on eastbound Interstate 10 to both directions of Loop 1604.

Following the ramp’s opening, seven flyover ramps will have opened in the last 11 months, a TxDOT news release said.

The final flyover is expected to open in 2026.

TXDOT Rendering of 1604 North Expansion (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Planned road closures took place on Friday, Nov. 14 and ended early on Monday, Nov. 17.

The larger Loop 1604 North Expansion project is a five-segment, 23-mile project.

The second segment, which covers the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange, is expected to be fully completed by 2027, TxDOT said.

Read more: