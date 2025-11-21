Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway

SAN ANTONIO – A Broadway staple known for its egg rolls was ordered to be reinspected after Metro Health found issues with food temperatures, cross-contamination and cleanliness.

Vietnam Restaurant

A Metro Health inspector visited Vietnam Restaurant, located at 3244 Broadway, last month and found 10 violations. The restaurant received a 76 on the inspection report.

Rodent droppings were found inside the storage area, according to the report. A black bug infestation was observed on a post of rice.

KSAT stopped by the restaurant this week to see how it has cleaned things up. An employee showed our crew inside the kitchen.

“Everything you’re looking at is good, you see?” said the employee.

Egg rolls, which KSAT saw sitting above a fryer, did not have marked dates. They were also not being kept cold enough in a cooler, records show.

The health score placard, posted by the cash register, was dated 2023.

“The health department requires you to post the new inspection report,” KSAT’s Daniela Ibarra told the employee.

Metro Health confirmed the restaurant corrected several violations during a November 20 reinspection.

Sonic

The chain fast-food restaurant, located at 2135 Interstate 35, had nine violations, according to Metro Health.

Despite earning an 87, the issues found inside required the restaurant to be reinspected.

Near a sink, the inspector saw a live roach.

Condensation-contaminated M&Ms, which records show had to be thrown away.

Metro Health said a reinspection was done on November 18, but not every violation was taken care of.

Other scores from the week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1:

India Market - 100

5751 Evers Road

----------------------------------------

Olive Garden - 100

22504 U.S. Highway 281

----------------------------------------

Whataburger - 100

5900 San Pedro Avenue

----------------------------------------

But First Cafecito - 100

6511 Ingram Road

----------------------------------------

Irish Pub - 100

9726 Datapoint Drive

----------------------------------------

Kolache Stop - 99

11703 Huebner Road

----------------------------------------

Donut Palace - 99

6511 Ingram Road

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

