Man hospitalized after alleged crash turns into shooting outside East Side business, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after an alleged crash turned into a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday outside a business in the 3700 block of E Commerce St., where police said they recovered shell casings at the scene.

Officers responded to a hospital where the 19-year-old man, who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds, is being treated.

A witness told police the shooting escalated in the parking lot of the business after an alleged crash, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

It’s currently unknown where the crash occurred, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

