Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio pediatrician arrested, accused of aggravated sexual assault of child, police say
Drivers can expect 2 weekend construction closures along Loop 1604 this weekend
BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 2 Playoffs, 2025
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
3 arrested on human smuggling charges after traffic stops in Von Ormy, BCSO says
Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones looking for answers after federal raid on North Side
Holiday night kayaking on San Antonio River returns in December; Tickets expected to go fast
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio

Local News

Man hospitalized after alleged crash turns into shooting outside East Side business, SAPD says

Shooting happened late Friday night in the 3700 block of E Commerce St.

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after an alleged crash turned into a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday outside a business in the 3700 block of E Commerce St., where police said they recovered shell casings at the scene.

Recommended Videos

Officers responded to a hospital where the 19-year-old man, who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds, is being treated.

A witness told police the shooting escalated in the parking lot of the business after an alleged crash, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

It’s currently unknown where the crash occurred, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos