Skip to main content
Rain icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained
SAPD probationary officers fired after drunken incidents days apart
Parents ‘shocked’ after pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter after hitting pedestrian on South Side, records show

Local News

SAPD officer, man with active warrants injured after traffic stop altercation, police say

Incident happened Sunday evening in the 3200 block of Northwest Loop 410

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Crime Arrest Handcuffs Fingerprint (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer and a man with active warrants suffered minor injuries following an altercation during a traffic stop on the Northwest Side, according to SAPD.

The officer made the stop on the 25-year-old man around 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

It is not immediately clear what prompted the traffic stop, and SAPD did not return an email asking what warrants the man had.

SAPD’s report said the man attempted to drive away while the officer was placing him in handcuffs.

Both got into an altercation and suffered minor injuries. The man was later arrested, police said.

It is unclear whether either was hospitalized.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos