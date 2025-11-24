SAPD officer, man with active warrants injured after traffic stop altercation, police say Incident happened Sunday evening in the 3200 block of Northwest Loop 410 Crime Arrest Handcuffs Fingerprint (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer and a man with active warrants suffered minor injuries following an altercation during a traffic stop on the Northwest Side, according to SAPD.
The officer made the stop on the 25-year-old man around 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Northwest Loop 410.
It is not immediately clear what prompted the traffic stop, and SAPD did not return an email asking what warrants the man had.
SAPD’s report said the man attempted to drive away while the officer was placing him in handcuffs.
Both got into an altercation and suffered minor injuries. The man was later arrested, police said.
It is unclear whether either was hospitalized.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
