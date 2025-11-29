Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman crashes vehicle while evading officer on I-35, Live Oak police say
Residents in far west Bexar County say new construction is to blame for traffic, crashes
Passenger killed in motorcycle crash on US Highway 281 identified
Cold front late tonight brings small window (10 PM to 1 AM) for storms and a BIG temp drop

Local News

Security guard, 2 others injured after bar fight on North Side, SAPD says

Gunfire was reported outside the bar; no injuries reported from the shooting, police say

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard and two others were injured during a fight at a North Side bar, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the bar just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of Blanco Road for reports of a fight and shots heard in the parking lot.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, police said officers found the security guard with unknown injuries.

Two additional people were also hurt during the fight and were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions remain unknown.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a person fired several shots that hit the building before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

The shooter has not been found.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos