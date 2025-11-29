Security guard, 2 others injured after bar fight on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard and two others were injured during a fight at a North Side bar, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the bar just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of Blanco Road for reports of a fight and shots heard in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, police said officers found the security guard with unknown injuries.

Two additional people were also hurt during the fight and were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions remain unknown.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a person fired several shots that hit the building before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

The shooter has not been found.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

