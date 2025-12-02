How Texas colleges, universities plan to comply with state’s ‘bathroom bill’

SAN ANTONIO – Texas universities are responding to Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Women’s Privacy Act and dubbed the “bathroom bill,” which aims to restrict transgender people’s access to certain restrooms.

According to the Texas Tribune, the new law applies sex-based restrictions on restrooms and changing rooms in public buildings, schools and universities in the state.

The bill takes effect on Thursday.

KSAT has reached out to colleges and universities to see how they plan to implement the bill. Their responses are below:

San Antonio College

“As a community college, San Antonio College is a commuter campus with no residential halls.”

Texas A&M University-San Antonio

“The Texas A&M University System is implementing Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, as required by state law. Each member institution will take reasonable steps to ensure compliance.”

Texas State University

“Texas State reviewed the legislation and determined that the university is already meeting the requirements of the bill, and no significant changes or adjustments are needed to our current policies or practices. We will continue to monitor any future legislative guidance to ensure our ongoing compliance.”

University of Texas at San Antonio

“Texas Senate Bill 8 does not require students to move dorms. The law regulates access to multi-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, and similar facilities based on sex assigned at birth. UT San Antonio intends to fully comply with SB 8. At this time, thirty students are reorganizing their housing arrangements impacted by multi-occupancy restrooms, and the university is working with each of them individually to ensure a smooth transition.”

