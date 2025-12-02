ICE facility in San Antonio evacuated after ‘suspicious’ powder found in envelope

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in San Antonio was evacuated on Tuesday after it was targeted with an envelope containing a “suspicious powder.”

The substance was recovered near the ICE Homeland Security Investigations facility in the 1000 block of Jackson Keller Road.

In a statement sent to KSAT, an ICE spokesperson said the powder was an obvious attempt to disrupt operations and endanger its staff.

“ICE will not tolerate any threats or actions aimed at undermining its critical mission of enforcing laws and protecting the security of the United States,” the statement said, in part. “Those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The spokesperson said that office personnel were evacuated immediately as a precaution.

The incident has since been referred to the FBI for further investigation.

An FBI San Antonio spokesperson later provided KSAT with the following statement.

The FBI takes all potential threats seriously and is working closely with our law enforcement partners to leverage the necessary resources to determine the credibility of this threat and take the appropriate investigative action. As always, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and advise members of the public who receive a white-powder letter to immediately contact local authorities. FBI San Antonio

Both the Castle Hills Fire Department and the San Antonio Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to the scene to investigate.

