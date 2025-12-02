Woman hospitalized after Southeast Side drive-by shooting, SAPD says

A woman was hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting early Tuesday in the 3900 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on the Southeast Side early Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. in the 3900 block of East Southcross Boulevard, not far from Pecan Grove Drive.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was walking home when she was shot in the hip by someone passing by in a dark-colored vehicle, SAPD said.

Police said the woman was able to walk home, and EMS officials were called. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD detectives are investigating.

