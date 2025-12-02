Family seeks justice for mother in medically induced coma after suspected West Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash on the West Side is speaking out for the first time, pleading for answers as they navigate the uncertainty of her condition.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, when 32-year-old Alexandra Rodriguez was struck by a vehicle in the 7900 block of West Military Drive.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers found Rodriguez unresponsive on the ground with a bloody nose. A preliminary report released by SAPD on Nov. 9 noted that Rodriguez also had tire marks on her lower back, but it remains unclear how she sustained those injuries.

Rodriguez, a mother of three boys, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was later placed in a medically induced coma, where she remains as her family anxiously waits for updates on her condition.

“She suffered two skull fractures from those two skull fractures; she’s now had surgery twice,” said Jennifer Lummus, Rodriguez’s sister.

Annette Cardenas, Rodriguez’s mother, described the pain of seeing her daughter in the hospital and the frustration over the hit-and-run.

“A young mother who’s just thrown there, and you don’t aid her? How long was she lying there? In the street by herself?” Cardenas said.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing, but there have been no new developments in the case. Police believe the woman was hit by a vehicle, but no suspect or vehicle information has been released.

With no witnesses coming forward, Cardenas and Lummus are pleading for anyone with information to help bring the responsible party to justice.

“I want her to just open her eyes so I can know she’s not in the danger zone,” Cardenas said. “Every day, it’s just hard to see her just there.”

Rodriguez’s family has been left to care for her three children, ages 10 to 17. Despite the overwhelming circumstances, the family said they are doing their best to support Rodriguez’s children and keep them focused on school and their future.

Lummus shared the bittersweet moment when her nephew, Rodriguez’s 17-year-old son, learned he was accepted to the University of the Incarnate Word but couldn’t call his mother to share the news.

“He calls me, and he’s telling me all excited, but he tells me, ‘Well, I can’t call my mom, so I’m calling you,’” Lummus said.

The family is raising funds to help cover Rodriguez’s mounting medical expenses and remains hopeful for her recovery.

“I love her, and she needs to fight,” Cardenas said.

“She needs to stay strong and not give up,” Lummus added. “I don’t feel that this is the end of the road for her.”

SAPD is urging the public to reach out if they have any information that could help identify the possible driver.

Despite the uncertainty, Rodriguez’s family said they remain hopeful and continue to fight for justice in her name.

