More than 260,000 shredded cheese bags recalled for potentially containing metal fragments, FDA reports

More than 260,000 bags of shredded cheese are being recalled because they may contain metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
According to an online release, Great Lakes Cheese voluntarily pulled the bags from 31 states, including Texas and Puerto Rico, as part of a Class II recall issued on Monday.
As of this writing, no major injuries have been reported.
The products were sold under popular store brands sold at H-E-B, Target, Sprouts Farmers Markets and Walmart.
See the list below for the shredded cheese products the company is recalling:
- Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese, individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as:
- Always Save
- Shredded, 5 lb. UPC 7003865782, 4/case
- Borden
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5300007162, 6 or 12/case
- Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 5300007170, 6/case
- Brookshire’s
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510119, 12/case
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510120, 12/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 9282510130, 6/case
- Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 9282592197, 12/case
- Cache Valley Creamery
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495802553, 6 or 12/case
- Chestnut Hill
- Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3225116742, 6/case
- Coburn Farms
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5193331657, 12/case
- Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193321820, 18/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 5193334257, 6/case
- Econo
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 893800294, 12/case
- Food Club
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680045573, 12/case
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680005117, 12/case
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 3680005144, 12/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., tube-style bag, UPC 3680012914, 6/case, case UPC 3680041215
- Shredded, 32 oz., square-style bag, UPC 3680038305, 6/case
- Food Lion
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3582609008, 12/case
- Gold Rush Creamery
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1401401014, 12/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1401401030, 6/case
- Good & Gather
- Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 8523903860, 12/case
- Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903849, 12/case
- Classic, 32 oz., UPC 8523903852, 6/case
- Great Lakes Cheese
- Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415034, 4/case 13)
- Great Value
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874237425, 6/case
- Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874204492, 5/case
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874235317, 6/case
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874235321, 5/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7874237475, 6/case
- Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 7874204980, 4/case
- Happy Farms by Aldi
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4061463330864, 12/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4061463369413, 8/case
- H-E-B
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122022272, 12/case
- Thick, 8 oz., UPC 4122061295, 12/case
- Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122006759, 12/case (distributed for sale in Mexico only)
- Hill Country Fare
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122018977, 12/case
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4122016234, 12/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4122042334, 6/case
- Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 4122082998, 4/case
- Shredded/Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122024512, 12/case (distributed for sale in Mexico only)
- Know & Love
- Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030650, 12/case
- Fine Cut, 16 oz., UPC 788030657, 12/case
- Classic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030659, 12/case
- Classic Cut, 32 oz., UPC 788030658, 6/case
- Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030678, 12/case
- Laura Lynn
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685401031, 12/case
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685400824, 12/case
- Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 8685400815, 12/case
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 8685406528, 12/case
- Thick Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685407109, 12/case
- Lucerne Dairy Farms
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004867, 12/case
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004259, 12/case
- Shredded Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004741, 6/case
- Rustic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 2113004944, 12/case
- Rustic Cut Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004949, 6/case
- Nu Farm
- Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3104100151, 12/case
- Publix
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141511665, 12/case
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4141523365, 12/case
- Schnuck’s
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4131858010, 12/case
- Simply Go
- Classic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983021, 12/case
- Classic Cut Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1015983020, 6/case
- Rustic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983040, 12/case
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4667052284, 12/case
- Shredded Value Pack, 32 oz., UPC 4667052279, 6/case
- Stater Bros. Markets
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546413, 12/case
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546402, 12/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7417546435, 6/case
- Sunnyside Farms
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 1754450204, 5/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1754450057, 12/case
- Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, not-smoked provolone, romano, asiago & parmesan finely shredded cheeses), 12 oz., individually packaged in a plastic bag, UPC 4061463330949, 6/combo case also containing 6 bags of Taco Style product
- Italian style shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano, fontina and asiago cheese), individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as:
- Brookshire’s Italian 6-Cheese
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510174, 12/case
- Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495800257, 12/case
- Coburn Farms Italian Style
- Finely Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193365638, 18/case
- Great Value Italian Style
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874201566, 6/case
- Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874203979, 5/case
- Know & Love Italian Style
- Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030645, 12/case
- Laura Lynn Italian Blend
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685405157, 12/case
- Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend
- Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141518065, 12/case
- Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend
- Fine Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983015, 12/case
- Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, not-smoked provolone, parmesan & romano cheeses), 8 oz., packaged individually in a plastic bag, UPC 3680017231, 12/case
- Pizza-style shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella and mild cheddar cheeses), individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as:
- Econo Pizza
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 893800297, 12/case
- Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680012422, 12/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., square-style bag, UPC 3680044487, 6/case
- Shredded, 32 oz., tube-style bag, UPC 3680048197, 6/case
- Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend
- Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1401401030, 6/case
- Great Value Pizza Blend
- Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 538818789, 6/case
- Laura Lynn Pizza Blend
- Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685402132, 12/case
- Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix
- Classic Cut Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1015983022, 6/case
- Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella and not-smoked provolone cheeses), individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as:
- Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend
- Fine-Cut, 32 oz., UPC 4279810410, 6/case
- Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone
- Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903871, 12/case
- Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone
- Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415115, 4/case
- Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend
- Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874226743, 5/case
- Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan shredded cheese blend, Fine Cut, 8 oz., individually packaged in a plastic bag, UPC 8523903856, 12/case
According to the FDA, a Class II recall means you are not likely to suffer serious or permanent side effects from consuming this product. However, the FDA recommends you throw the product away or return it to the store for a refund if you have it.
