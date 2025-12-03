More than 260,000 shredded cheese bags recalled for potentially containing metal fragments, FDA reports

More than 260,000 bags of shredded cheese are being recalled because they may contain metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to an online release, Great Lakes Cheese voluntarily pulled the bags from 31 states, including Texas and Puerto Rico, as part of a Class II recall issued on Monday.

As of this writing, no major injuries have been reported.

The products were sold under popular store brands sold at H-E-B, Target, Sprouts Farmers Markets and Walmart.

See the list below for the shredded cheese products the company is recalling:

Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese, individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as: Always Save Shredded, 5 lb. UPC 7003865782, 4/case Borden Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5300007162, 6 or 12/case Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 5300007170, 6/case Brookshire’s Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510119, 12/case Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510120, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 9282510130, 6/case Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 9282592197, 12/case Cache Valley Creamery Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495802553, 6 or 12/case Chestnut Hill Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3225116742, 6/case Coburn Farms Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5193331657, 12/case Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193321820, 18/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 5193334257, 6/case Econo Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 893800294, 12/case Food Club Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680045573, 12/case Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680005117, 12/case Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 3680005144, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., tube-style bag, UPC 3680012914, 6/case, case UPC 3680041215 Shredded, 32 oz., square-style bag, UPC 3680038305, 6/case Food Lion Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3582609008, 12/case Gold Rush Creamery Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1401401014, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1401401030, 6/case Good & Gather Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 8523903860, 12/case Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903849, 12/case Classic, 32 oz., UPC 8523903852, 6/case Great Lakes Cheese Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415034, 4/case 13) Great Value Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874237425, 6/case Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874204492, 5/case Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874235317, 6/case Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874235321, 5/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7874237475, 6/case Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 7874204980, 4/case Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4061463330864, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4061463369413, 8/case H-E-B Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122022272, 12/case Thick, 8 oz., UPC 4122061295, 12/case Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122006759, 12/case (distributed for sale in Mexico only) Hill Country Fare Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122018977, 12/case Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4122016234, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4122042334, 6/case Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 4122082998, 4/case Shredded/Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122024512, 12/case (distributed for sale in Mexico only) Know & Love Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030650, 12/case Fine Cut, 16 oz., UPC 788030657, 12/case Classic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030659, 12/case Classic Cut, 32 oz., UPC 788030658, 6/case Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030678, 12/case Laura Lynn Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685401031, 12/case Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685400824, 12/case Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 8685400815, 12/case Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 8685406528, 12/case Thick Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685407109, 12/case Lucerne Dairy Farms Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004867, 12/case Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004259, 12/case Shredded Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004741, 6/case Rustic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 2113004944, 12/case Rustic Cut Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004949, 6/case Nu Farm Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3104100151, 12/case Publix Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141511665, 12/case Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4141523365, 12/case Schnuck’s Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4131858010, 12/case Simply Go Classic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983021, 12/case Classic Cut Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1015983020, 6/case Rustic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983040, 12/case Sprouts Farmers Market Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4667052284, 12/case Shredded Value Pack, 32 oz., UPC 4667052279, 6/case Stater Bros. Markets Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546413, 12/case Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546402, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7417546435, 6/case Sunnyside Farms Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 1754450204, 5/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1754450057, 12/case

Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, not-smoked provolone, romano, asiago & parmesan finely shredded cheeses), 12 oz., individually packaged in a plastic bag, UPC 4061463330949, 6/combo case also containing 6 bags of Taco Style product

Italian style shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano, fontina and asiago cheese), individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as: Brookshire’s Italian 6-Cheese Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510174, 12/case Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495800257, 12/case Coburn Farms Italian Style Finely Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193365638, 18/case Great Value Italian Style Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874201566, 6/case Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874203979, 5/case Know & Love Italian Style Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030645, 12/case Laura Lynn Italian Blend Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685405157, 12/case Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141518065, 12/case Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend Fine Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983015, 12/case

Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, not-smoked provolone, parmesan & romano cheeses), 8 oz., packaged individually in a plastic bag, UPC 3680017231, 12/case

Pizza-style shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella and mild cheddar cheeses), individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as: Econo Pizza Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 893800297, 12/case Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680012422, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., square-style bag, UPC 3680044487, 6/case Shredded, 32 oz., tube-style bag, UPC 3680048197, 6/case Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1401401030, 6/case Great Value Pizza Blend Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 538818789, 6/case Laura Lynn Pizza Blend Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685402132, 12/case Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix Classic Cut Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1015983022, 6/case

Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend (containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella and not-smoked provolone cheeses), individually packaged in a plastic bag, sold as: Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend Fine-Cut, 32 oz., UPC 4279810410, 6/case Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903871, 12/case Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415115, 4/case Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874226743, 5/case

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan shredded cheese blend, Fine Cut, 8 oz., individually packaged in a plastic bag, UPC 8523903856, 12/case

According to the FDA, a Class II recall means you are not likely to suffer serious or permanent side effects from consuming this product. However, the FDA recommends you throw the product away or return it to the store for a refund if you have it.

