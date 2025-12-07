Skip to main content
Sports

UTSA to play in First Responder Bowl, will face FIU

The Roadrunners’ 2025 season will conclude on Dec. 26 in Dallas

UTSA was selected to play Florida International in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in University Park, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Photo: Dallas Sports Commission/Graphic: KSAT 12)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas – UTSA will make its sixth straight bowl appearance when it faces Florida International in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at 7 p.m. Dec. 26.

The game, which will be played at SMU’s Gerald R. Ford Stadium and televised nationally on ESPN, marks UTSA’s seventh overall bowl appearance and second time playing in the First Responder Bowl.

UTSA (6-6, 4-4 American Conference) enters the matchup having won two of its final three regular-season games. They’ll face an FIU team (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) riding a four-game winning streak.

“This matchup represents an opportunity for our sixth consecutive bowl appearance,” said UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, who is in his sixth year leading the program.

The Roadrunners are seeking their third straight bowl victory after defeating Coastal Carolina 44-15 in last year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl and taking down Marshall 35-17 in the 2023 Frisco Bowl.

The teams have split their previous four meetings as former Conference USA rivals, with UTSA winning the most recent matchup 30-10 in Miami on Oct. 14, 2022.

Four of the last six games in the First Responder Bowl have been decided by a touchdown or less.

For additional bowl game information and where to purchase tickets, fans can visit UTSA’s Bowl Central website.

