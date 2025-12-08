Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office: Students recorded changing on campus by former Harper ISD employee

HARPER, Texas – New evidence from a case involving a former Harper Independent School District employee accused of recording a teenager changing inside his home showed he had several other recordings of people changing at Harper High School, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

Pedro De Luna III was arrested and charged with invasive video recording on Dec. 1 in connection with an alleged Nov. 7 recording of a 15-year-old girl at his home, Gillespie County court records show.

A previous affidavit identified De Luna as having previously worked as an assistant band director within Harper ISD.

After further investigation, six warrants were issued for De Luna’s rearrest. He was apprehended around 1 p.m. Friday at his home in Harper, Texas, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they found several recordings of young females on a digital cloud storage obtained through a warrant.

“The digital evidence determined Mr. De Luna had video recordings from a Theater dressing/changing room located at Harper High School in his digital cloud storage,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Harper ISD administration has been working closely with investigators in this case.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said it is reaching out to parents and all who may be affected by this investigation, and more charges could be filed at a later date.

“As your Sheriff I personally made the arrest of Mr. De Luna. I have and will always protect the safety and welfare of our youth in Gillespie County,” Sheriff Chris Ayala stated on Facebook.

