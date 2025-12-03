Former Harper ISD staff member accused of recording 15-year-old girl, district says

HARPER, Texas – A former Harper Independent School District staff member was arrested after allegedly recording a 15-year-old girl off campus, according to a district Facebook post.

Pedro DeLuna III is accused of invasive recording in connection with a Nov. 7 incident, Gillespie County court records show.

The alleged incident took place off campus and outside of school hours, the district said in the Facebook post.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any inappropriate conduct occurred on school grounds, within the school, or involving any current students during school hours,” the district said.

The district is asking anyone with knowledge of inappropriate conduct by DeLuna to contact Harper ISD police or the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

DeLuna was booked on Monday and released the following day, court records indicate.

