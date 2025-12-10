Skip to main content
Local News

I-10 westbound main lanes closed after crash, 18-wheeler fire, Seguin police say

Drivers should expect highway delays for the next six to eight hours, TxDOT said

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SEGUIN, Texas – The westbound main lanes of Interstate 10 are currently closed after a crash and an 18-wheeler fire, according to the Seguin Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 at State Highway 46 near Fleming Drive.

The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect highway delays for the next six to eight hours.

Police said that first responders are on the scene working to clear the highway.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and the 18-wheeler to catch fire.

No injuries have been reported.

