I-10 westbound main lanes closed after crash, 18-wheeler fire, Seguin police say Drivers should expect highway delays for the next six to eight hours, TxDOT said Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.) SEGUIN, Texas – The westbound main lanes of Interstate 10 are currently closed after a crash and an 18-wheeler fire, according to the Seguin Police Department.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 at State Highway 46 near Fleming Drive.
The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect highway delays for the next six to eight hours.
Police said that first responders are on the scene working to clear the highway.
It’s unclear what caused the crash and the 18-wheeler to catch fire.
No injuries have been reported.
