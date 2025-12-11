2 Cibolo council seats will be determined in Dec. 13 runoff election

CIBOLO, Texas – When all the ballots were counted in November, not all the races were decided.

Two city council seats in Cibolo remained open after all the voting was done: Place 3 and At Large, Place 7.

There were four candidates in each race, but none received the necessary 50% of voters needed to win outright. The top two vote-getters for each race are facing a runoff election on Saturday.

For Place 3 , Maria Fishback faces Marissa-Ellen Patterson. Patterson received the most votes with 44% to Fishback’s 35%. The remaining votes went to Joe Armstrong (12%) and former Cibolo mayor Charles Ruppert (8%).

For the At Large, Place 7, Summer Marie Brown walked away with the highest vote total: 41%. Shari McDaniel was 19 points behind with 23%, but she was second among those on the ballot, edging past Cody A. Hicks (19%) and Robert Mahoney (17%).

Cibolo elections are decided by a majority, which means that for a candidate to win, they need to get 50% plus one of the votes. That didn’t happen in either case. So, these races are unsettled business.

On Saturday, with just two candidates in each race, there will almost certainly be a majority winner. Who the winners will be remains to be seen.

Patterson is an operations research analyst according to her application and has lived in Cibolo (and Texas) for two years. Fishback’s paperwork says she has lived in the area for 21 years and works as a contracts manager and coordinator. Neither are strangers to City Hall, and have been active with commissions and boards.

McDaniel works in sales and marketing, and has lived in Cibolo for seven years. Brown is a retired Army officer who has lived there for more than 14 years, according to her application.

You can find election information here.