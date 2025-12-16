Skip to main content
Local News

17 San Antonio-area retailers affected by nationwide frozen dessert recall

The products may contain small stones or other hard objects

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Certain ice cream is being recalled for possible foreign matter contamination (Copyright FDA)

SAN ANTONIO – Certain dessert products from So Delicious Dairy Free are being voluntarily pulled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company is recalling certain Salted Caramel Cluster Cashewmilk Frozen Dessert pints because they may contain small stones or other hard objects within the cashew clusters.

If swallowed, these could pose a potential choking hazard. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The affected products have a best-by date before the eighth of August, 2027. No other products are affected, the company said.

These were sold nationwide, including at least seventeen retail locations in San Antonio.

  • Walmart Supercenter - 1430 Austin Highway
  • Whole Foods Market - 255 East Basse Road
  • Walmart Supercenter - 8500 Jones Maltsberger Road
  • DECA Fort Sam Houston Commissary - 2400 Commissary Street
  • Target - 746 NW Loop 410
  • Walmart Supercenter - 5626 Walzem Road
  • Target - 13700 San Pedro Avenue
  • Walmart Supercenter - 1603 Vance Jackson Road
  • Walmart Supercenter - 4331 Thousand Oaks Drive
  • Walmart Supercenter - 4096 North Foster Road
  • Walmart Supercenter - 12639 Blanco Road
  • Walmart Supercenter - 918 Bandera Road
  • Walmart Supercenter - 2100 SE Loop 410
  • Walmart Supercenter - 5025 NW Loop 410
  • Walmart Supercenter - 1515 North Loop 1604 East
  • Walmart Supercenter - 8315 FM 78 in Converse
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market - 10781 Toepperwein Road in Converse

“The company has already identified and corrected this issue and will soon be able to bring back the frozen dessert so many people enjoy,” So Delicious said. “So Delicious Dairy Free takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety.”

If you have one, you can request a refund by calling the company’s customer service line at 1-833-367-8975 during regular business hours.

