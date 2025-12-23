Skip to main content
Largest water meter replacement project in US completed in San Antonio

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has replaced all of its old water meters, completing the largest meter replacement project in the U.S.

The project started in 2021 and was completed a year ahead of schedule.

“Not only can our customers know how much water they use hour by hour ... we also can find out how they use water, when they use water, to better serve them,” said Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System.

SAWS celebrated its accomplishment on Tuesday.

