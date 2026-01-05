TxDOT: Downtown closures, bridge joint work on Interstate 35 to resume Tuesday after holiday break The closures, which begins at 5 a.m., will be in place through the end of March 2026 TxDOT announced construction for Interstate 35 near downtown that is expected to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 6. (Texas Department of Transportation) SAN ANTONIO – While it has been smooth sailing for downtown drivers, construction and road closures are set to resume Tuesday morning after the holiday break, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
Beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, TxDOT crews will have alternating lane closures on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Interstate 10 and Interstate 37 near Pearl.
The work will affect traffic north of downtown from the Martin Street area to Camden Street.
The closure will be in place through March 2026, according to TxDOT. The work will shift to the southbound lanes of I-35 once work on the northbound lanes is complete.
TxDOT had removed all construction in the area for the holidays, but officials said the closures are required to complete bridge joint repairs in the area.
The entire project is expected to be complete later this year.
Downtown construction I-35 January-March 2026
RJ Marquez
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
