TxDOT: Downtown closures, bridge joint work on Interstate 35 to resume Tuesday after holiday break

TxDOT announced construction for Interstate 35 near downtown that is expected to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

SAN ANTONIO – While it has been smooth sailing for downtown drivers, construction and road closures are set to resume Tuesday morning after the holiday break, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, TxDOT crews will have alternating lane closures on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Interstate 10 and Interstate 37 near Pearl.

Recommended Videos

The work will affect traffic north of downtown from the Martin Street area to Camden Street.

The closure will be in place through March 2026, according to TxDOT. The work will shift to the southbound lanes of I-35 once work on the northbound lanes is complete.

TxDOT had removed all construction in the area for the holidays, but officials said the closures are required to complete bridge joint repairs in the area.

The entire project is expected to be complete later this year.

Downtown construction I-35 January-March 2026 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Read more: