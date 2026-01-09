San Antonio gave up abortion travel funding months ago; AG Paxton claiming victory now

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Attorney General Ken Paxton is claiming victory over San Antonio and its controversial Reproductive Justice Fund.

However, his announcement comes nearly four months after the city already said the fund, due to a change in state law, would not be used to help women seeking abortions travel to get legal, out-of-state procedures.

“Following Attorney General Paxton’s aggressive legal action and the passage of Senate Bill 33, which bans taxpayer funds from being used to fund abortion-related activities, the City of San Antonio has capitulated and has officially ended abortion tourism programs,” a Friday morning news release from his office stated.

Paxton is currently running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

The city council created a $500,000 pot of money in 2023 after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. Initially, the fund was intended to include out-of-state travel costs for abortion seekers due to abortions almost being entirely banned in Texas.

However, after out-of-state travel funds didn’t make the cut to get any of that money, the council added another $100,000 in April 2025.

Paxton immediately sued the city shortly after the second round of funding. Though the case was dismissed from district court, he appealed to the 15th Court of Appeals.

In the meantime, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 33 in May 2025, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law in June. The bill prohibits cities and other government entities from providing public money to help with logistical support for women seeking abortions.

After the law took effect in September, the city asked for the appeal to be dismissed.

“The City has always intended that the Fund comply with the law in all respects,” its attorneys wrote. “To that end, considering the above-referenced change in the law, the City will not vote to allocate any part of the Fund to support out-of-state travel for abortions. Thus, there is no longer a live controversy to resolve in this proceeding.”

The 15th Court of Appeals dismissed the case in an Oct. 9 ruling.

The city was also sued separately by anti-abortion groups shortly after the fund was first created. A state district court judge dismissed that case in April 2024, and the 15th Court of Appeals upheld its decision in June 2025.

As of a June 20, 2025 KSAT report, the city had spent about $500,000 defending the Reproductive Justice Fund.

The status of the Reproductive Justice Fund was not immediately clear Friday morning.

Though travel support for abortion seekers was one of the options for funding, other possible uses included home pregnancy tests, emergency contraception, subsidized doulas, STI testing and treatment, and transportation to prenatal care.

KSAT has reached out to city officials for comments. This story will be updated when we receive them.

