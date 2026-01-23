Mental health assessment predicts over 6,000 PTSD cases in adults following July 4 floods without care

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country said trauma-related symptoms following the Fourth of July floods are likely to intensify and continue for years without assistance.

In a news release, the foundation and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute released the findings from a mental health assessment.

The assessment indicated that without access to care, there could be more than 6,000 new cases of post-traumatic stress disorder and approximately 2,000 more cases of serious emotional disturbance among children and youth.

“What the data show clearly is that the most serious mental health impacts of disasters often surface months later and can last for years,” said Dr. Andy Keller, the CEO of the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

The assessment included interviews with more than 70 Kerr County area leaders across education, healthcare, first responders, faith communities, nonprofit organizations and local government.

According to the release, the foundation has announced a $1 million grant to assist mental health services at Light on the Hill, the Hunt Independent School District and the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers.

Families seeking assistance can contact the Lucine Center Navigation Line at 832-244-9502. They can also submit documents for financial assistance by clicking here.

Read also: