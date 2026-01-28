SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver of Slingshot accused in downtown hit-and-run crash

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have requested assistance from the public to identify the driver of a Polaris Slingshot accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2025, in the 200 block of Losoya Street.

In a news release, SAPD said a 34-year-old woman riding an electric scooter was cut off by the driver of the red Slingshot.

The maneuver caused the woman to crash into the vehicle, the release said.

The driver of the Slingshot, described as a man wearing a black hoodie or jacket, then allegedly fled from the scene without helping the woman.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

