Northside ISD: Student found with gun at Harlan High School

The district said the student is expected to be arrested

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District (NISD) said a student was found with an unloaded gun on Thursday at Harlan High School.

The student is expected to be arrested on a charge of places weapons prohibited, according to the district.

The district said the student will also face “serious disciplinary consequences.”

In a letter sent to families, Harlan High School Principal Richard Yzaguirre said staff and NISD police officers “acted immediately” to locate the student after a report surfaced about a gun in the individual’s possession.

Yzaguirre said the school entered a SECURE status, and the gun was confiscated without incident.

No threats were made against the school or any people on the campus, the letter said.

“The incident is being addressed by both school administration and NISD Police, and the individual will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible,” Yzaguirre said.

Yzaguirre closed the letter saying that he’s thankful for the staff and the NISD Police Department’s quick response.

