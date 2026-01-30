Ransomed Life hosts event for human trafficking awareness

SAN ANTONIO – Local organization Ransomed Life marked Human Trafficking Awareness Month with an educational event Thursday, highlighting their ongoing efforts to combat human and sex trafficking in the community.

The organization focuses on prevention through school-based programs and community outreach, teaching students and residents to recognize grooming tactics and common deceptions used by traffickers.

Beyond education, Ransomed Life provides consulting and mentoring services to trafficking survivors and individuals identified as high-risk for exploitation.

The event served as a platform to inform local residents about these initiatives and the organization’s role in fighting trafficking at the community level.

Beyond education, Ransomed Life provides consulting and mentoring services to trafficking survivors and individuals identified as high-risk for exploitation.

The organization emphasizes understanding grooming behaviors and recognizing manipulation tactics used by traffickers.

The organization extends its mission beyond awareness by also offering direct support through:

Consulting services for trafficking survivors

Mentoring programs for at-risk individuals

Community-based prevention initiatives

