South Texas Blood & Tissue celebrates blood donors, recipients with Heroes in Arms program SAN ANTONIO – It’s not every day someone gets to meet the person who saved their life, but that’s exactly what happened Thursday during a celebration of South Texas Blood & Tissue’s Heroes in Arms program.
The event celebrated the saviors for making a blood donation.
KSAT spoke with a woman who got to meet the man she helped save.
“I’m very honored that I was able to meet him today, and he’s a wonderful person,” blood donor Angela Ramon said.
“It’s living proof that donating blood is worth it,” blood donor recipient Doug Winckler said. “No matter what type you are, donate blood. It’s just that important.”
