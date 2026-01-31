Salvation Army to offer cold weather essentials to homeless people in San Antonio this weekend

The Salvation Army will provide cold weather relief this weekend in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army is stepping up to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm during the cold snap this weekend in San Antonio, according to a news release.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 1, the group’s mobile feeding truck will be set up near the intersection of Frio Road and Houston Street, just west of downtown.

The Salvation Army will hand out sack lunches, blankets, winter clothes, hygiene kits, dog food and other essentials, the release states.

The team will also encourage people to visit local shelters, including the Salvation Army’s Emergency Family Shelter and the Dave Coy Center, for additional ways to stay safe from the cold.

Both shelters will keep their lobbies open 24 hours a day. The Emergency Family Shelter is located at 515 W. Elmira, and the Dave Coy Center is at 226 Nolan St.

